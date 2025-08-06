60th Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act Celebration

media release: We are hosting a 60th Anniversary celebration, commemorating the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act and we hope you can join us!

This is a powerful community gathering to honor landmark civil rights legislation and mobilize against decades of attacks on voting rights, with a call to restore and protect them through the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

We will be urging our attendees to call their Senators to encourage the passage of John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Read more about the League's position on this important legislation:

LWVUS Supports the Reintroduction of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act

9:00 - 11:30 AM: Registration

9:30 - 10:00 AM: Welcome and Caucus in the Assembly Parlor

10:00 - 11:30 AM: Legislative Visits (optional)

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: Free box lunch offered

12:00 - 1:00 PM: Opening Remarks in the Rotunda

Land Acknowledgement and Blessing

Keynote Speaker Dianna Wynn

History of the Voting Rights Act in Wisconsin

Changes made by the Supreme Court that gutted the Voting Rights Act

Call to action

1:15 - 1:45 PM: Press Conference in the Assembly Parlor

1:30 - 3:15 PM: Legislative Visits AND/OR Workshops

1:30 - 2:15 PM: Workshop 1 in the North Hearing Room

2:30 - 3:15 PM: Workshop 2 in the North Hearing Room

3:15 - 4:15 PM: Reception in the Assembly Parlor

DJs starting at 3:15-4:30 pm

*Complimentary lunch will be provided