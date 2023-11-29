6lack, Quin

$59.50-$29.50.

media release: Earlier this year 6LACK made an explosive return with his now hugely critically acclaimed new ‘Since I Have A Lover’ album and announced his tour of the same name shortly after. Today, 6lack is sharing new dates that have been added to the run produced by Live Nation, including a stop at Orpheum Theater in Madison, WI, on November 29, 2023. The North American leg is set to kick off in Portland on October 1, supported by Mereba, Jordan Ward, and QUIN on select shows. Check out the routing here and below.

Pronounced "Black", the three-time GRAMMY-nominated and multi- platinum selling artist has brilliantly captured a voice of a generation through his dynamic art for years now. Born and raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, 6LACK exploded onto the scene with his breakout debut FREE 6LACK album in 2016, cementing his insatiable, singular sound. He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The revered artist has amassed over 7.8 billion global streams across platforms while also giving the world some of the biggest hits from the past decade through explosive collaborations with some of today’s most beloved artists including J. Cole, Future, Selena Gomez, Young Thug, Timbaland, Normani, Isaiah Rashad, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Khalid, Jessie Reyez, Nao and many more. Most recently, his colossal collaboration with Lil Tjay on the song "Calling My Phone" earned him a No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and hit No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since reached platinum status and was brought to life through a moving performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.