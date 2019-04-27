press release: Relax and enjoy the talents of the Middleton High School's 7 O'Clock Jazz Band, before they head off to New York to participate in the prestigious Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival (only 15 groups across the country are accepted!)

Saturday, April 27th 5:30pm-7:30pm

No cover

Barriques will donate $1 of every wine, beer and spirit purchased for in-store consumption to the band to assist with their trip to New York. Donations to the group also accepted.