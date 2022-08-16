709 Northport Drive Development Proposal

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Please join us for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, August 16, at 6:00pm, to hear about a potential redevelopment project from MSP Real Estate, Inc. at 709 Northport Drive. This is the current site of Northside Christian Assembly. The current proposal being considered would include having Northside Christian Assembly relocate to an approximately 8,000 sf worship space along with a multi-family development called "The North End." The multifamily building as proposed would be four stories with underground parking and up to approximately 124 residential units. The site would require rezoning to accommodate the development as currently proposed. We look forward to sharing more with the neighborhood at this meeting and receiving any preliminary feedback from the neighbors. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingAugust16Northport.

I look forward to meeting with you on August 16.

Ald. Charles Myadze

District 18

district18@cityofmadison.com

608-571-734