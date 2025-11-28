75CAM, BUMMY, Daywalker, En Glonky, Halzzi, JAMESBAEZDJ, J-Clean, Matty Ice, NOID, Nonsense, Slateek, Swirl, WEZPORT

Buy Tickets

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

media release: 13 fresh new acts. Both stages. Full 360 setup. One night for the community.

Madison’s community-first DJ showcase returns with a special in the round edition as 13 rising artists take over Liquid & Ruby for an immersive 360 experience — surrounded by sound, lights, and the energy of the crowd.

Info

Liquid-cr-Nick-Meddaugh.jpg

Nick Meddaugh/thestudioonmain.com

Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
Music
608-250-2600
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - 75CAM, BUMMY, Daywalker, En Glonky, Halzzi, JAMESBAEZDJ, J-Clean, Matty Ice, NOID, Nonsense, Slateek, Swirl, WEZPORT - 2025-11-28 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 75CAM, BUMMY, Daywalker, En Glonky, Halzzi, JAMESBAEZDJ, J-Clean, Matty Ice, NOID, Nonsense, Slateek, Swirl, WEZPORT - 2025-11-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 75CAM, BUMMY, Daywalker, En Glonky, Halzzi, JAMESBAEZDJ, J-Clean, Matty Ice, NOID, Nonsense, Slateek, Swirl, WEZPORT - 2025-11-28 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 75CAM, BUMMY, Daywalker, En Glonky, Halzzi, JAMESBAEZDJ, J-Clean, Matty Ice, NOID, Nonsense, Slateek, Swirl, WEZPORT - 2025-11-28 21:00:00 ical