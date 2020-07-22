ONLINE: 76th Assembly District Candidates Forum

press release: The Cap Times hosts Democratic candidates for the 76th state Assembly District election: Dewey Bredeson, Heather Driscoll, Francesca Hong, Ali Maresh, Nicki Vander Meulen, Marsha Rummel, and Tyrone Cratic Williams.

Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly will moderate the forum, which will take place on Zoom and will be livestreamed on the Cap Times' Facebook page. Cap Times members will have the option of watching directly via Zoom. The debate starts at 7 p.m.

The primary is Aug. 11.