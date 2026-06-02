76th Assemby District Candidates Forum

media release: Join the SASY Neighborhood Association, Williamson Marquette Business Alliance and Indivisible Madison East for a candidate meet and greet & forum moderated by Isthmus.

Date: Wednesday June 17, 5-545pm meet and greet social time; 6-8pm candidate forum, at Garver Feedmill

Five candidates for D76 assembly and the community Please join us and learn more about what the candidates priorities are and what the future looks like for D76.

Big thanks to The Garver Feed Mill for being an amazing host.