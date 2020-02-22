7ucky Vita, Dank Widow, Rairie, Syneva, DJ evoSus
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: It's winter. It's cold. Wear your pajamas and jump around in Slumber Partyland at our new stomping grounds Communication. $5 in sleepwear | $10 in street clothes!
Dress up and enjoy music and a warm cozy space.
With musical guests:
DJ evoSus
Dank Widow
Communication is a dry space which invites our youth and all ages to come and enjoy the events. Our Misfits of Madison shows are PG-13.
Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music