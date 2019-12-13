7ucky Vita (EP release)

press release: Come celebrate the EP release of Cargo's own Lucky Vita!

7UCKY VITA (formally known as Joey Broyles) began making music in a sandbox somewhere on the Planet Pop before landing on Planet Earth. Otherworldly, this warrior challenges the status quo of Pop music commanding a self-made generation of artists who believe in freedom and glitter. A David Bowie for the millennial, 7ucky’s sultry voice fused with his provocative lyrics will challenge the human race to strive for a better tomorrow and for YOU to be yourself in the face of adversity. Fluent in the world of Andy Warhol’s pop art and performance art films, 7ucky’s musical imagery calls to Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. A proud homosexual who believes that ignorance everywhere still needs to be loudly addressed. 7ucky’s unapologetic expression of sexuality, his “voice like chocolate,” and his freedom to leave his heart on the stage will set you free.

Die-hard fans (a.k.a. Super Psycho Stars) will live and die by anthems like “R.Y.A.N. (Remember You’re a Number)” and “Burn the Money.” His award winning songs and self-directed music videos like “Super Psycho Stars” and “Boys Don’t Do That” are fan favorites of the LGBTQ community. If you drift into outer space you will find Lucky in his “Future Pop” and other tales of “Andy Warhol” from the future, and a boy with red stringy hair from the Planet Pop, “Lucky Superstar.” Lose yourself in the music and the rest will follow.

After releasing his first EP in 2013, “Joey Broyles,” which included killer tracks “Burn the Money” and “Repeat That…” (featuring local producer Sun Voyage), 7ucky launched a Kickstarter which successfully jump started “Burn the Money” his first short film/music video. Soon after the success of the video he released the music video and single “If This Is A Love Song,” and by year’s end he was declared Madison, WI’s RAW Musician of the Year. In 2014, he was a semi-finalist of 105.5 Triple M’s Project M songwriting competition. “Future Pop Revolution” a 14 track cinematic album featured 7ucky painted as an alien and Madison Magazine named him “a warrior for gay acceptance.” In December 2014 he was featured on the cover Maximum Ink Magazine dressed as Marilyn Monroe, an often occurrence at his live shows. 8 time winner of the Madison Area Music Awards (MAMA) including Electronic album of the year for “Future Pop Revolution,” Video of the Year for “Burn the Money,” and Electronic Performer of the Year. In August 2015, 7ucky released his self produced EP, “Experimental” (Best Electronic Album 2016) which featured Hip Hop/R&B infused songs like “The One” and “Dust” and the eerie dance track “Red Eyes,” as well as FPR’s “Andy Warhol” remixed by the talented indie producer/artist Midas Bison. The latest album, “Lucky Superstar,” (MAMA for Best Electronic Album 2017) featuring hits like “Gossip” live from the Capitol Theater in Madison, WI, his anti-Trump anthem “Lied to Us,” “It's Over,” "Fire" a heart felt duet featuring Midas Bison, "Underground," and an anthem for misfits everywhere, the poignant “Freak.” An arsenal of anthems for humanity everywhere, celebrate love, life, and liberty with 7UCKY VITA.

www.facebook.com/7uckyVita