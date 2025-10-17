media release: Italy | 1963 | 35mm | 138 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale

Mastroianni plays a very Fellini-esque director haunted by professional and personal crises as he attempts to pull together both his current film production and his complicated life. Through a fractured narrative structure incorporating dream and fantasy sequences, and truly remarkable visuals, Fellini examines the complexities of the creative process in a manner as breathtaking as it is entertaining. A new 35mm print will be screened! “One of the all time greats. Federico Fellini, no one like him. No one could touch this guy...a cinema giant!” (David Lynch).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.