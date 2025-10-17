8 1/2

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

media release: Italy | 1963 | 35mm | 138 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Federico Fellini

Cast: Marcello Mastroianni, Anouk Aimée, Claudia Cardinale

Mastroianni plays a very Fellini-esque director haunted by professional and personal crises as he attempts to pull together both his current film production and his complicated life. Through a fractured narrative structure incorporating dream and fantasy sequences, and truly remarkable visuals, Fellini examines the complexities of the creative process in a manner as breathtaking as it is entertaining. A new 35mm print will be screened! “One of the all time greats. Federico Fellini, no one like him. No one could touch this guy...a cinema giant!” (David Lynch).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
Movies
608-262-3627
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - 8 1/2 - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 8 1/2 - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 8 1/2 - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 8 1/2 - 2025-10-17 19:00:00 ical