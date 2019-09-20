press release: 8 Ball Aitken’s funky, foot stomping energy and infectious blend of swampy-blues, has brought the party vibe to festivals in more than a dozen countries worldwide for a decade.

8 Ball Aitken, is back with a new album Swamp Blues. The album debuted #2 in the Australian Blues Music Charts and single ‘High Water’ went to #1 on the AMRAP AIRIT Radio charts.

Recorded at Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley, Texas’ Hill Country, 8 Ball laid down his guitar tracks through analogue tape machine for the warm guitar tones. JJ Johnson from Tedeschi Trucks Band played drums on the album, and legendary Austin musician Glenn Fukunaga played bass. Dallas, Texas songwriter Guthrie Kennard provided backing vocals on many of the tracks.”

“Swamp Blues is my salute to the rhythms and grooves of the Deep South and is my most stripped back studio recording to date. “Much of my USA touring is traversing between Texas, Tennessee, and Florida, travelling through Louisiana, home to the gritty, sub-genre sound I love the most and birth place of one of my musical heroes, Tony Joe White,” says 8 Ball.

“Of the 12 tracks, two were co-written with friend and 100% certified Texas Bluesman, Guthrie Kennard, and it was such a thrill to be creative partners on High Water and Mama’s Cookin”, 8 Ball adds.

Swamp Blues is out now on CD, iTunes, vinyl record, and cassette.

REVIEWS…

"I first saw him when he was young, hairy and straight outa Brisbane. Now he’s all growed up and going global. Unstoppable!”

Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool, Eagle Rock), Melbourne, Australia

“This is outstanding. The way it should be done. You have a new fan.” Ray Wylie Hubbard (Snake Farm), Texas, USA

"8 Ball is not an act any band wants to follow! ....even a 5 piece band will have to do some quick and serious note pounding to get 8-ball's vibe off the stage, it just hangs in the air long after he is gone.....he's a freakin solo red headed infector" Mitch Lind, owner/promoter of the Riverhawk and Stringbreak Music Festivals, Florida, USA

"8 Ball's authenticity engages the entire room. His crowds grow exponentially each trip as the stories and tee shirts from his show spread across the town. It feels like you're seeing some huge act before it's been discovered…" Joseph Drew, Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler, Texas, USA

“8 Ball has created his own unique sound paired with an enthusiastic performance, two things that aren't very common these days. He puts on a great show! He always brings in a great crowd and keeps them entertained all night long! We are forever a fan!” Old Texas Brewing Co. Burleson, Texas, USA

8 Ball Aitken blends old world sounds and values with a fresh perspective that has been brought up by a true troubadour from down under. Charley Jordan, KHLB 1025 Radio, Texas, USA