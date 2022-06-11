'80s vs. '90s Vintage Market

media release: Vintage Market is a two-day event being held at the Sylvee from Saturday, June 11 - Sunday, June 12. Come shop over 40 vintage vendors repping clothing and other items from two of our favorite decades. Food available for purchase from La Cosecha.

Plus immerse yourself in the full retro experience, with DJ Nick Nice & Mike Carlson spinning '80s/'90s jams throughout the day. We’ll also have arcade games, a photo booth and more.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket to benefit Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin. Plus - early entry buyers will have access to a PUPPY PARTY.

Early bird ticket are $20 with early entry beginning at 11:00AM. GA tickets are $10 with access from 12:30PM - 5PM.

Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are no longer required to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test AND/OR vaccination for entry into this event. Other events on our calendar may still have specific health and safety requirements based on artist requests. Be sure to check our venue website for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change.