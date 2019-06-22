8hertz, Able Grey, CAUSTIC GRIME, dreambay., GUNPWDR, Lockvibe, Mel, Phlobot, XCAVATA, Zonik

press release: MANY artists who now open for MAJOR ARTISTS we present at Liquid first appeared on our stage at a Summit and we KNOW some of them will go on to be headliners at our venue, around the state, regionally and who knows where else!

Check out some of Wisconsin's most talented emerging DJ's LIVE!

Liquid is proud to announce a new summer series: DJ Summit APEX Challenge

This challenge is an open invitation to all professional and amateur regional DJ's. This is a new play on our original DJ Summit format, challenging DJ's to compete for the grand prize of Liquid's prized CDJ-2000NXS set up, played on by 4 years of Liquid headliners spanning from The Chainsmokers - Zomboy - Chris Lake.