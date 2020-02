press release: Born in September of 2019, Lucid Tuesdays is a weekly gathering of lovers of bass of all types, bringing in new electronic music talent each week at Crucible in Madison, WI. Hosted by: 8Hertz

featuring:

8Hertz (deep dub set)

Mycelium

Pvma

Free Food

Visuals, games, drink specials

$5 Cover 21+