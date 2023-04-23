9 in|9 out

media release: 9in|9out is a community event connecting expecting and new parents with the support you need for a healthy and happy birth and postpartum experience.

Meet local practitioners and providers who offer services to support your prenatal and postpartum needs

Learn about new techniques, practices, and services to enhance your journey into parenthood

Build community with other expecting and new parents

10:00am-2:00pm, Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green