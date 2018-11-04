9-Pin Tap Tourney

press release: Registration is now open for the WORT 9-Pin Tap Tournament, sponsored by Madison Essentials. WORT DJs will be rocking the lanes as bowlers compete for prizes in 3 skill levels. You don’t need to be Dick Weber to win!

All bowlers will receive a keepsake hand towel emblazoned with the WORT logo and 5 tickets to the pick-your-prize raffle. More tickets are available for purchase from a Mad City Sister of Perpetual IndulgenceTM at the event.

We’ve got tickets for Barrymore, Majestic, and High Noon Saloon shows, plus gifts from Budget Bikes, Cafe Social, Float Madison, Forward Theater, Goodman’s Jewelers, Java Cat, Klein Greenhouse, Marquette Hotel, Hotel Ruby Marie, Willy St. Coop, and Wine and Hop Shop. OVER $1,200 IN PRIZES!!

Bowling a strike with a Red-pin in front earns a free beverage.

After bowling, enjoy Pizza Pit Pizza while the scores are tallied and the prizes are doled out.

All for a $35 entry fee ($40 onsite). All proceeds benefit WORT Community Radio.

Print and fill out the form at www.wortfm.org and then turn it in with your registration fee. Forms are also available at the station and at Lakeside Press on Willy St. too!