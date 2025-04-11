media release: It's time to roll out of bed, pour yourself a cup of ambition and clock in for an unforgettably fun story of workplace revenge.

A high-energy, feel-good show filled by powerhouse songs by the legendary Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 The Musical is based on the hit 1980 movie.

This hilarious production tells the story of three office underdogs who turn the tables on their egotistical, sexist boss -- leading to outrageous antics, unexpected empowerment and plenty of laughs along the way.

With catchy tunes, dazzling choreography and a story that's just as relevant today as it was 45 years ago, this is a must-see event that will have you dancing in your seat.