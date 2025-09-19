90 Year-Old Solar & All-Electric Home Tour

media release: This is a tour of a 90 year-old 3-bedroom home on Madison’s near west side that uses only a small amount of utility power. Learn about the process an “elder” used to get solar, eliminate gas, & install a household battery, all while charging a car at home. A summary of the investments needed plus a spreadsheet showing monthly utility payments since 2020 tell the story!

This event is sponsored by Third Act Wisconsin as part of Sun Day. Sun Day is a global day of action on September 21st, 2025, celebrating the unstoppable rise of clean energy. We’ll come together to showcase the power of the sun and wind, the energy sources that can power our world without pollution.