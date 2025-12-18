× Expand courtesy 90s Jake A close-up of 90s Jake. 90s Jake

media release: 90s Jake is a high-energy, one-man rock show that will transport you back to the glory days of grunge and alternative rock. Singer/guitarist Jake Shimon puts his enduring passion for the songs he grew up loving on full display, masterfully recreating the sounds and spirit of one of rock music’s most disruptive and memorable decades. With just the right mix of emotion, attitude, and distortion, 90s Jake has quickly become one of Milwaukee’s most exciting rock tributes.

From the strum of the first power chord to the echo of the last lyric, 90s Jake delivers spot-on renditions of all your (and his!) favorite '90s rock anthems. His distinctive, high-flying vocals combine with the familiar, gritty guitar riffs of the era to bring a raw intensity and authenticity to this epic collection of unforgettable songs that defined a generation. Whether a small club or a large festival crowd, audiences have come to expect nothing short of a legendary show- and they do not leave disappointed.

Each adrenaline-fueled nostalgia trip is packed with a wide-range of instantly recognizable jams, from grunge kings Nirvana, Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden, to alt-rock legends Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, Smashing Pumpkins, and Weezer, plus many many more. Before you know it you’ll be singing every word and reminiscing about a time when things were a bit simpler- and a lot louder! So crank up the volume and get ready to rock!! Catch 90s Jake live at a venue near you