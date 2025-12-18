media release: 90s Jake is a high-energy rock trio that brings the electrifying spirit of the 90s grunge and alternative rock era to life. Led by singer/guitarist Jake Shimon, whose passion for the music of his youth is undeniable, the band masterfully recreates the raw energy, gritty sound, and emotional depth of one of rocks most iconic decades.

With Jakes soaring vocals, heavy-hitting guitar riffs, and the driving force of a powerful bass and drums duo, the band immerses audiences in the sounds that defined a generation.