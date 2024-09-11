media release: Fire Fighters Local 311 will be hosting a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Local 311 Memorial at 0800 on Wednesday, September 11th to commemorate the tragic events of that day. The ceremony will feature our Honor Guard and speeches from local officials including the Madison fire and police chiefs, and the president of Fire Fighters Local 311, Mahlon Mitchell.

Note: in the event of rain we will move inside the apparatus bay of Fire Station 14.