UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: Expecting & New Parents: Join us April 14 at UW Union South to connect to the resources you need for a Healthy & Happy Birth & Postpartum Experience. Your experience includes:
- Meet local providers who offer services supporting your prenatal & postpartum needs.
- Learn about new techniques, practices, and services to enhance your journey into parenthood.
- Build community with other expecting & new parents.
- Build your Registry with support from BeHerVillage.
Tickets ($10-$25 in advance) go on sale March 1; we encourage parents to buy in advance, prices increase at the door.