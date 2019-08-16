Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: August 16 - September 22, 2019. Opening Reception Friday, August 16, 5-9pm

New Work: Kay Brathol-Hostvet & George Lowe

Working primarily in soft pastel, Kay Brathol-Hostvet renders regional landscapes infused with her affection for and fascination with her Midwestern home. Each painting is inspired by a specific place and time, serving as visual record of the landscape it depicts often suggesting the deep history these bucolic scenes hold. Iowan ceramicist, George Lowe, creates hand-made functional work that emphasizes ceramic’s inherent tactile nature. Though he is inspired by ancient pottery and traditional folk art, Lowe strives to create work that is designed to invite contemporary use and enhance daily life.

Group Show: Horizon Line

A single line placed horizontally across the picture plane grounds the viewer in visual space. The horizon is an edge approached but never reached. Artists, working in a variety of media, depict the line where sky meets earth from their own unique point of view. Artists in this exhibit include Carol Chase Bjerke, Barry Roal Carlsen, Mary Hood, William Lemke, John S. Miller, Charles Munch, Ann Orlowski, Ben Peyer, John Ribble, Allan Servoss, Mary Ulm Mayhew, Diane Washa, Jonathan Wilde, Chris Gargan and Nathan Hatch.

Cup Show

Perhaps the simplest, most utilitarian vessel, the cup possesses an immense history and enormous formal variation. This exhibition curated by nationally recognized, Madison ceramicist, Ryan Myers, features over 50 artists from across North America, using a wide variety of techniques and styles in clay. At the opening reception of this exhibit, only one of each artists’ works will be displayed at a time; once the displayed cup has sold, the next cup from that artist will be placed on the pedestal for sale creating a lively event. Cups will be available online Saturday, August 17.