Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: November 9-December 30, 2018, Abel Contemporary Gallery presents New Work by Nick DeVries, Small Works: Group Show, and In the Cooler: Reading the Landscape by Rachel Davis

Opening Reception Friday, November 9, from 5pm-9pm Open to the public.

New Work in Porcelain: Nick DeVries: Minneapolis artist, Nick DeVries, found his niche in wheel thrown ceramics. Inspired by clay’s extensive history and virtually limitless possibilities, DeVries’s work is constantly evolving. He sees his creative work as part of an ecosystem which both informs and is informed by his growing knowledge and skill in his art. His wheel thrown and altered porcelain forms are complemented by a restrained palette of glazes in a range of creamy whites and yellows, cool mineral blues, and earthy shades of green. Nick was awarded an Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board in 2018.

Small Works: Group Show: Continuing an annual tradition, Abel Contemporary Gallery invited artists in our collection to create works on a small scale— ideal for gift giving during the holiday season. Impressive in its range of mediums, styles, and subject matters, this show showcases a unique array of techniques that fit into any collection.

In the Cooler: Reading the Landscape by Rachel Davis: Interdisciplinary artist, Rachel Davis, does not restrict herself to naturalistic documentation but rather exaggerates, alters, and abstracts imagery to express her response to the natural landscape, forming what she calls “tactile landscapes” in the form of fabric sculptures.

Rachel Davis received her B.A. from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh in 1992 and her M.F.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997. Her paintings have been exhibited in national venues including the Holter Museum of Fine Art, Helena, Montana; Evergreen Galleries, and the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters in Madison, WI. Rachel was the Artist-in-Residence in the Textiles Department at the Lillstreet Art Center in Chicago, Il from September 2017 through August 2018.