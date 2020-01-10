Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand Works by Delores Fortuna.

press release:January 10 - February 28, 2020. Opening Reception Friday, January 10, 5pm-9pm open to the public. Snow Date: Saturday, January 11, 5pm-9pm.

Delores Fortuna: Form and Surface, The Convergence Series

Galena Illinois based ceramicist, Delores Fortuna, creates a variety of functional and sculptural work using both stoneware and porcelain as well as glazes of her own formulation, fired in a gas reducing fiber kiln. Fortuna’s recent work has delved into the physicality of glaze, especially flow and gravity. This series of work explores connections between minimalist glazed surfaces and wheel thrown forms.

Thaw: Group Show

Thaw encapsulates the seemingly endless thawing and re-freezing that characterizes late winter. Varying extensively in media and form, works in this exhibition resemble or are inspired by snow and ice and their continuous cycling between liquid and solid. Artist in this show include: Rob Cartelli, Jonathan Wilde, George Shipperley, Carol Chase Bjerke, Mary Hood, Diane Washa, Allan Servoss, Kay Brathol Hostvet, Elaine Buss, Ryota Kajita, and Mike Rebholz.

In no. 5: Richard Jones: the spaciousness of uncertainty

Richard Jones, formerly a glassblower with 30 years of experience, recently shut down his glass lab to pursue an art practice with a smaller carbon footprint. His multimedia installation includes drawings of dried leaves, burned model buildings, and planted boats floating in hanging pools— presented as new symbols for our age of death and derangement. Jones offers these for viewers to contemplate through their own imaginings and lived experience.