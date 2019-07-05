Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: July 5 - August 11, 2019. Opening Reception Friday, July 5, 5-9pm.

John S. Miller: Flatland, a Graphic Exploration of Space and Volume

Madison based artist, John S. Miller, is fascinated by the intimate connection between our eyes and minds, especially in the ways we can form a mental image of three-dimensional space from two dimensional visuals. Working primarily in screen and digital printing, these new works by Miller demonstrate his exemplary ability to translate veristic scenes and objects into prints, using the printing processes to enhance the extraordinary capacity of our vision.

Group Show: Gilded

For thousands of years artisans around the globe have been using gold and other metals to imbue objects with an elevated sense of significance and value. Attracting the viewer’s eye with its unparalleled ability to capture and reflect light, precious metals often carry connotations of the otherworldly and divine. In this group exhibition, artists working in a wide range of three- and two-dimensional media employ gilding and other metal work techniques to play off of this practice’s rich history. Gilded will include works by Kelli Hoppmann, Paul Nitsche, Alicia Czechowski, Richard Jones, Ryan Myers, Melanie Sherman, Reid Schoonover, Craig Clifford, Jill Baker Gower, Erica Schlueter, Ali Kauss, Jessica Calderwood, and Juliane Shibata.

In No. 5: Make a Good Impression: Works from Members of the Vox Populi Print Collective

Madison based print collective, Vox Populi, showcases a range of print types from national and international artists. Established in 2017 by cofounders Barry Roal Carlsen and Peter Hopkins, Vox Populi, as its name “voice of the people” suggests, seeks to represent a snapshot of public opinion through artists’ responses. Members of the collective not only contribute but also curate and fund exhibitions across the US and abroad. This exhibition is provided in part by a Dane Arts Grant.

Lecture: July 5th 5:30-6pm, outside No. 5

Vox Pop Co-Founder, Barry Roal Carlsen, will speak on the history of the print collective, the importance of the modern guild model, and working collectively in the art world.

Workshops: July 20th 12-5pm, in No. 5

Workshops are free and open to the public. However, space in each session is limited-- call the gallery (6088456600) to reserve a spot.

Participants will be shown printing techniques and examples will be provided for each printing type. Participants will make a print with the instructors guidance and take home the artwork. We encourage interested participants to enroll in more than one session. Work created in the live printing sessions can be used to in the bookmaking session.

Noon-1:30 Screen printing with Rachael Griffin. MFA, University of Wisconsin

1:45- 3:15 Relief Printing with Derek Hibbs. MA, University of Wisconsin. Current MFA candidate.

3:30- 5 Book Arts with Jessica Merchant MFA, University of Wisconsin

Participants will be shown two methods of how to create a simple hand-made notebooks to take home. Participants that have made a screen print or relief print in the prior sessions can incorporate it into their book. Workshops are free and all materials are provided by a grant from DaneArts. All sessions will be held in No.5 space with all materials provided by Vox Pop.