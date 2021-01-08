Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand S.V. Medaris "Dashing Through the Snow (Omar @ 3 mo)" by S.V. Medaris.

media release: January 8t-February 21st 2021, we present Domestic and Divine by S.V. Medaris and John Ribble, Small Works, and Carryon by Cate Richardson in no. 5.

Domestic and Divine by S.V. Medaris and John Ribble

Printmaker, S.V. Medaris, and Soft Pastel Artist, John Ribble both create works celebrating the understated and commonplace. While Medaris’s work focuses on animal husbandry and our relationships with these domesticated creatures, Ribble captures the inspired experience of the time he spends in rural Wisconsin.

Small Works: Group Show

Continuing an annual tradition, Abel Contemporary Gallery invited artists from across the US to create works on a small scale. Impressive in its range of mediums, styles, and subject matter, this show features a unique array of art objects that fit into any collection.

In no. 5: Carryon by Cate Richards

Cate Richards creates objects that work in tandem with the body, often treating the human form as a landscape in its own right, pulling notions from ritual, history, and the sublime. Her work is an exploration into how human products such as war, worship, and survivalist culture can both transform and fail to transform the natural landscape and the human body. This work reflects her fascination with continually challenging preconceived notions of “finery”, ceremony and jewelry and finding new ways for objects to work with the body.