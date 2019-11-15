Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

× Expand Diane Washa "Yahara Sunset."

press release: November 15 - December 31, 2019

We present “Of Water, Air, and Poetry” Perspectives en Plein Air by Diane Washa, Small Works, and Quintet for the Turn by Adam Hutchinson in no. 5.

Opening Reception Friday, November 15, 5pm-9pm open to the public

“Of Water, Air, and Poetry” Perspectives en Plein Air by Diane Washa

Award-winning plein air painter, Diane Washa, captures the varying atmospheres of midwestern landscapes. Often painterly and dreamlike, Washa’s paintings not only depict the formal structure and color of these scenes but manifest the indescribable aura and presence of the spaces. Borrowing her exhibition title from twentieth-century, Wisconsin objectivist poet, Lorine Niedecker, Washa too creates works that emphasize the artist’s ability to look clearly at the world and which can be enjoyed by the viewer without need of historical context or backstory.

Small Works: Group Show

Continuing an annual tradition, Abel Contemporary Gallery invited our artists to create works on a small scale— ideal for gift giving during the holiday season or an opportunity to add a small piece by your favorite artist to your collection.

Impressive in its range of mediums, styles, and subject matters, this exhibit showcases a unique array of objects that fit into any collection.

In no. 5: Quintet for the Turn (Act II) by Adam Hutchinson

Working primarily in sound and sculptural installation, Adam Hutchinson creates complex environments and soundscapes. In Quintet for the Turn, Hutchinson plays five 1960s turn tables, four playing looping excerpts from 1963 John F. Kennedy Memorial record while the fifth plays a 45 single by the Zion Jubilee Singers, “We Have a Story”. The resulting experience is a layered aural tapestry of resonances as the various tones inform and alter one another.