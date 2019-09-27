Abel Contemporary Gallery Exhibits

press release: September 27 - November 10, 2019

Opening Reception Friday, September 27, 5-9pm. The Madison electronic project, Syneva, will be performing at 8pm in no. 5.

Quiet Compulsion: Renowned American Realist Alicia Czechowski paints a variety of subjects, focusing primarily on still lifes and figural scenes rendered exquisitely in oils. Painting extensively for decades, Czechowski has taught at numerous universities across the country and has work housed in collections nationwide. She describes her endless drive to continuously create visual studies as a “quiet compulsion”.

For the 16th year, Abel Contemporary Gallery will host an invitational of new works by renowned ceramicists from across the country. This year, the exhibition will include pieces by gallery staple artists: Gerit Grimm, Sandra Byers, Debbie Kupinsky, Alex Mandli, Charlie Olson, Ani Kasten, Rick Hintze, Ryan Myers, Delores Fortuna, Marlene Miller, Paul Jeselskis, Matt Repsher, Karl Borgeson, Winthrop Byers, Jose Sierra, Jeff Campana, Paul Donnely, Judit Varga, and Joanne Kirkland. Additionally, Abel Contemporary Gallery invites work from artists new to the gallery: Dara Hartman, Kyungmin Park, Zoe Powell, Catherine White, Lindsay Rogers, Stuart Gair, and Kyle Johns .

In no. 5: Binary Change: Wisconsin based artist, Nathan Hatch, creates abstract sculpture in a variety of media for indoor and outdoor display. Deriving inspiration from a wide variety of sources, Hatch crafts objects that straddle the line between organic and mechanical, recognizable and unfamiliar, contemporary and ancient. In this installation entitled Binary Change, Hatch combines two bodies of work— Binary Cogs and Sea Change— which juxtapose imagery from industrial fabrications with artisan production styles to explore the boundaries and intersections of manufacturing and fine art.