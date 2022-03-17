Abel Contemporary Gallery reception

media release: February 25-April 10, 2022

We present Original Once - Sandra Peterson, Functional Figurative: Group Show, and in no. 5: Listening to Landscape- Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon.

Opening Reception Friday, February 25, 5pm-8pm open to the public

Shows open online Saturday, February 26 at 10 AM CST

Reception and Artist Talk, Thursday, March 17, 6-8pm CDT

Abel Contemporary is hosting a meet and greet with artist Mary Hood. Please join us in welcoming Mary Hood who will be in the gallery to discuss her work as well as the other artists in the outstanding exhibit Listening to Landscape in no.5.

Saturday, March 19, 1-3pm CDT, Artist Talk 1:30PM: Mary Hood co-curated Listening to Landscape with gallery owner Theresa Abel. Hood will be in person to discuss both technical and conceptual aspects of her work as well as take questions from the audience.

These events are free and open to the public, in conjunction with the 2022 SGC International (SGCI) printmaking conference. https://www.sgcinternational. org/

Virtual Artist Talk: Sandra Peterson - Thursday, March 10, 5-6pm

This online event will include: a video walk-through of the exhibition installed in the gallery, conversation with the artist about her work, and Q&A with the audience. Broadcast through Facebook live and available on our website, the recorded video will also be available to view after the event has ended.

Original Once: Sandra Peterson

Sandra Peterson is best known for her distinctive mark making in meditative paintings examining the animal kingdom in the human imagination. Her work uses highly textured surfaces, collapsing background and foreground into a complex, multi-dimensional plane, merging her subject with its surroundings. Peterson connects with the long history of humans looking to animals for inspiration in portraying universal themes pertaining to politics, community, and the environment. Peterson holds a Master in Fine Art degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison and Abel Contemporary is excited to welcome her for her first solo show at the Gallery.

Functional Figurative: Group Show

This exhibition features ceramic works by a variety of artists who employ figurative representation in the decoration of their functional works of art. The show includes work by Juan Barroso, Tom Bartel, Craig Clifford, Stacey Johnson Hardy, Yeonsoo Kim, Joanne Kirkland, Glynnis Lessing, Beth Lo, Ryan Myers, and Wendy Olson.

In no. 5: Listening to Landscape: Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon

Abel Contemporary Gallery is honored to feature the work of four outstanding Printmaking artists in our upcoming exhibit, Listening to Landscape. Catherine Chauvin, Mary Hood, Tracy Templeton, and Rina Yoon have exhibited their work nationally and internationally and are known for their compelling imagery and masterful craft ranging from traditional to non-traditional printmaking methods. These artists observe and listen, considering their place in the landscape and how humans alter their environment.