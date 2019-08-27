American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on August 27, 2018 when Susan Thomson of ActionCOACH Business & Executive Coaching of Madison presents “Overcoming Communication Challenges for Your Marketing Team .”﻿

The event will be held at Vintage Brewing on Whitney Way. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket. Register soon--only 50 spots are available!

Based on Patrick Lencioni’s “Five Dysfunctions of a Team”, this presentation will teach you and your Marketing team how to work together to produce synergistic results. You will learn how to overcome the fundamental communication challenge of lack of trust and then get full participation in effective open and honest communication by establishing your “rules of the game” for dealing with conflict and confrontation. This foundation will facilitate a high level of commitment, a culture of accountability, and massive results!

Susan Thomson is a former division president who candidly shares both the good and the ugly of running a company with business leaders so they can get to where they want to go faster and more easily. She has degrees in both business and journalism, because she couldn't make her mind up about which one would be more fun. She's spoken to over 12,000 business leaders over the last 10 years about how to make a ton of money, how to be an inspiring leader and how to sell your business so you can leave a legacy & retire in style. Currently she's the CEO and Partner of ActionCOACH Business & Executive Coaching of Madison.

RSVP Online at https://amacraftaug2019. eventbrite.com

Location: The Vintage Brewing Company, 674 S Whitney Way, Madison WI 53711

$7 for AMA Madison Members, $10 for Non-Members, 1 drink ticket included.