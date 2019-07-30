American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on July 30, 2019 when Kiley Peters of Brainchild Studios presents “Marketing to Millennial Moms.”

The event will be held at Vintage Brewing on Whitney Way. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket.

Register soon--only 50 spots are available!

Brainchild Studios is a digital content marketing and website creation agency primarily serving brands targeting millennial moms. Millennial moms are one of the most powerful and influential audiences in our society today. With over 2 trillion dollars in spending power, this is an important audience to understand, as these women are different than mothers from generations past, with increased technological dependencies and a new level of expectations from brand interaction.

Brainchild Studios has conducted proprietary research to discover the true motivations, wants, needs and desires of millennial moms when it comes to managing their daily lives, raising their children, navigating their relationships, and understanding their purchasing behavior. Learn how to relate to millennial moms and make your marketing efforts more effective and impactful.

About the Speaker: Kiley Peters is the Owner and CEO of Brainchild Studios, a boutique digital content marketing and website creation agency primarily serving brands targeting millennial moms. She is also the Founder of the Work From Home Playbook, a series of online courses guiding aspiring entrepreneurial moms through the steps of starting a virtual business. As a three-time entrepreneur, with over a decade of industry experience, she has worked on digital marketing strategies for over 75 brands ranging from small businesses to global brands. Her primary areas of expertise include strategic business consultation, digital content strategy, and consumer behavior research and analysis.

