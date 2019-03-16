American Marketing Association Madison

press release: Pinnacle Awards Judging

Think you know great marketing when you see it? We need your expertise!

AMA Madison has been selected to judge entries in another chapter's Pinnacle Marketing Awards Contest. This is a great opportunity to bond with a team of co-workers and/or your fellow Madison marketers while evaluating innovative marketing pieces and campaigns from another part of the country.

On Saturday, March 16, meet us at Brix & Mortar Coworking downtown to help judge. We'll break into small groups to review items in a variety of categories. Coffee, tea, and light refreshments will be provided. You can either register by yourself, or get a team of coworkers together and register at a discounted price.

Not sure you're qualified? Don't worry! We'll offer training before the judging begins.

Entry Categories:

Communications

Public Relations

Digital Media

Promotions

Video

Student

Total Marketing Campaign

Saturday, March 16, 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM, Brix & Martar Coworking, 30 W Mifflin St. Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53703

$7 for AMA Madison Members, $10 for Non-AMA Members, or $40 for a Team of 5.