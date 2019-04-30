American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on April 30 when Chris Hofmann, Vice President of Digital Services at SeQuel Response, Inc. presents “IT’S ALIVE: Direct Mail for Digital Marketers”.

The event will be held Vintage Brewing. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket and appetizers.

Register soon -- only 35 spots are available!

Is direct mail dead? Not according to recent trends, or digital marketing guru Neil Patel, who recently said on his blog, “Despite the belief that direct mail is dead, it couldn’t be more alive.”

Come to this presentation to learn about the factors driving the renaissance in direct mail, including Facebook’s removal of 3rd party targeting data from the platform, the inherent unreliability of programmatic targeting segments, and the growth of digital ad fraud.

The presentation will also show you how to measure direct mail online using Google Analytics and offline via matchback analysis. And if you are one of the cutting-edge marketers already riding the direct mail wave, learn how you can enhance your campaigns by integrating one-to-one, concurrent digital targeting that can lift performance by double digits.

Chris Hofmann is VP of Digital Services at SeQuel Response, a fast-growing direct response agency based in Minneapolis. SeQuel Response has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and made the Minneapolis/Saint Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50 list as one the fastest growing private companies in the state for three years in a row. Chris is a University of Wisconsin graduate with more than 20 years experience in marketing both on the client and agency sides of the business.

Tuesday, April 30, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM, Vintage Brewing Company, 674 S Whitney Way

RSVP Online at https://amamadisoncraftapr. eventbrite.com