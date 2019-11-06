American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison's Signature Speaker Series continues on November 6th, 2019 with a Signature Speaker Series Breakfast Edition as we welcome Peter Shankman who will be talking about how "The Economy Of The Next Fifty Years Will Be Run By Customer Service."

The event will be held at HotelRED. Register now for this incredible speaker!

About the Presentation

The days of begging for likes are over. The customer economy is all about doing likable things. As networks get smarter, they start to know your favorite places before you do and share those with the world. So if your friends are looking for a doctor in New York City, and you live there, it will automatically show them who you use because logic suggests that if you go there a lot and you like the place, your friends will like it because of your connection. What does this mean for your business? It means that it's time to start focusing on the customer experience - Without that, no amount of advertising, marketing, or SEO will enable you to compete.

At this breakfast, you will learn:

● The five rules of the customer economy

● Why speed matters

● How to stay "top-of-mind" in every customers' mind

● How millennials, as well as Generations Z and Alpha, are consuming content, and how you can get in front of them

RSVP Online at https://amamadsignov19. eventbrite.com

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 @ 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Where: HotelRED, 1501 Monroe Street, Madison, WI 53711

Contact Information: AMA Madison, info@amamadison.com