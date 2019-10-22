American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on October 22, 2019, when Cynthia Beiler of Leveraged Mind Consulting presents “Marketing and Sales: A Modern-Day Love Story.”

The event will be held at Vintage Brewing. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket. Register soon--only 40 spots are available!

About the Presentation

Sales Enablement, Thought Leadership, Lead Generation. These are key strategies fueled by marketing with the sole purpose of driving sales. Question – is it marketing initiatives or sales execution that truly drives profitable bottom-line growth. The answer is NEITHER. Join Cynthia as she shares with you her discovery of the secret fuel that drives profitable growth and unites Marketing and Sales with a bond stronger than any legendary love story.

About the Speaker

Cynthia Beiler is the President and lead consultant of Leveraged Mind Consulting. The firm is dedicated to helping under-performing organizations find the power within to fuel profitable growth. In her corporate life, Cynthia successfully rebuilt multiple marketing and sales teams. Through this work she has developed a knack for identifying and leveraging the potential in anyone. The firm's work is based on a deep belief that an integration of improved mindset, leadership, structure and process will create an engaged culture that stimulates profitable growth.

RSVP Online at https://amamadcraftoct2019. eventbrite.com

When: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

Where: Vintage Brewing, 674 S Whitney Way

Contact Information: AMA Madison, info@amamadison.com