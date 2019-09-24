American Marketing Association Madison

press release: AMA Madison’s Craft Marketing Series continues on September 24, 2019, when Michael and Dave Neelsen of StoryFirst presents “Why Our Brains and Your Customers Cannot Resist Stories.”

The event will be held Vintage Brewing. The event is just $7 for members of AMA Madison, and $10 for non-members. Admission includes one drink ticket. Register soon--only 40 spots are available! Many thanks to our Craft Marketing Sponsor, Winbound, for coordinating this great event!

Our minds have developed over 100,000 years to interpret the world in “story terms.”

We see the outcome of this evolution in today’s most popular movies & books, the most successful marketing campaigns, and even the rise of provocative outrage content. We will share current scientific research into storytelling’s effect on the mind and suggest some different ways to both create and detect storytelling in your world.

RSVP Online at https://amacraftsept2019. eventbrite.com

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Where: Vintage Brewing, 674 S Whitney Way Madison, WI

Contact Information: AMA Madison, info@amamadison.com