ONLINE: American Parkinson's Disease Association Upper Midwest Symposium

press release: Co-hosted by the APDA Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin Chapters

DATE: November 19 & 20, 9:30 am - 1:30 pm CST

Join us on Thursday, November 19 & Friday, November 20 for a virtual educational symposium for people with Parkinson's disease, care partners, family, and health care professionals. Free!

Thursday, November 19

9:30 am Welcome, Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD, Chief Medical Officer, American Parkinson Disease Association

9:45 am Treatment of Motor Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease, Dr. Kristine Domingo, MD, DO, Movement Disorders Specialist and Assistant Professor, University of Minnesota

10:45 am Break – Movement opportunity

11:00 am Addressing Challenging Non-Motor Symptoms, Susan Vold, RN, Parkinson’s specialty nurse, M Physicians, Minneapolis, MN

12:00 pm Break

12:15 pm Hallucinations and Delusions in PD, Dr. McGraw

1:15 pm Closing Remarks, Natasha Winterbottom, APDA Iowa;Anushka Shiell, APDA MinnesotaRachel Wilberding, APDA Wisconsin

Friday, November 20

9:30 am Welcome, Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD, Chief Medical Officer, American Parkinson Disease Association

9:45 am Do I Matter? Thriving with Purpose in this Uncertain World, Mary Helen Conroy, Author and Life Reinvention Coach

10:45 am Break – Movement opportunity

11:00 am Meaningful Physical Activity for those Impacted by Parkinson's disease, Dr. Kristen Pickett, PhD, Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Occupational Therapy, University of Wisconsin-Madison

12:00 pm Break

12:15 pm The What and Why of Parkinson’s Medications, Dr. Lynn Struck, MD - Movement Disorders Specialist at UnityPoint, Des Moines, Iowa

1:15 pm Closing Remarks, Natasha Winterbottom, APDA Iowa; Anushka Shiell, APDA Minnesota; Rachel Wilberding, APDA Wisconsin