Association for Talent Development

media release: What does the increasing use of AI mean for the EI of humans within effective organizations? Will AI replace EI? What is the relationship between EI and AI and what does this mean for HR professionals? Join David Cory, founder of one of the first companies to offer leadership development based on EI - The Emotional Intelligence Training Company Inc. as he discusses the essential importance of understanding this critical relationship between EI and AI and the exact right mix of skills your organization needs to thrive. Since 1998, EITC has designed and delivered training and coaching to leaders in the most progressive organizations on the planet.