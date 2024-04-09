Association for Talent Development

media release: By its very nature, the virtual world is static. We spend the day seated and glued to our computer screens as we attend virtual meetings, watch webinars, and participate in virtual training programs. Creative trainers and presenters take advantage of the different bells and whistles offered by virtual platforms to keep their training programs participative and interesting. They invite their learners to use the various reaction options, to chat, take polls, play with annotation tools, write on whiteboards and collaborate in breakout rooms. These are excellent techniques to engage learners, but- the learners are still seated. And, if we want our learners to learn, retain and recall new information and skills, they need to stand and move. Happily, there are kinesthetic activities that can be used to get participants up and out of their seats during virtual presentations. This session will introduce and model the use of six kinesthetic activities that can be incorporated into virtual training programs. Participants will leave the session ready to infuse movement into their own programs. Virtual training will not need to remain static anymore.

Learning objectives: