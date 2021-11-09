ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: This is ATD Mac's fall virtual conference! We're combining the journey we've been on in 2021 and looking into the crystal ball of training and development.

What mindset does it take to facilitate sessions in 2022 & beyond?

How can you ramp up the energy in your virtual sessions by being a bit lazy?

Let's find out together on November 9th starting at 1:00PM CST with networking and energizers before our keynotes!

Why should I attend? Let's start with the speaker lineup filled with Madison's own experts and a globally sought after facilitator and consultant from Australia.

Roger Wolkoff, motivational speaker with over 20 years of experience, will kick off our afternoon with connection and authenticity during uncertain times. Nancy Kalsow, owner of Kalsow Coaching & Consulting, will show us mindsets and approaches to our training/coaching worlds that will prepare us for another year of change. Finally, Leanne Hughes, host of the First Time Facilitator Podcast, will help you explore new strategies and tools to enhance your approach in the future of training and development!

The Conference is FREE for ATD-MAC members and only $25 for guests. Three amazing speakers and an afternoon full of professional development goodies? We are ecstatic to bring these L&D pros and unreal value to our Madison community!

Check out the conference page here! There you'll find more information on the schedule, more about our speakers and what is in store for November 9! Register Here and we hope to see you there!