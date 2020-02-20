Association for Talent Development

Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Build your superpower for managing learning programs, as we gather at Cool Beans Coffee with ATD-MAC's president, Curt Klinker, to discuss ATD’s latest State of the Industry report and learn how superheroes like you are finding new ways to develop talent!

If you are a member of ATD nationally, you can access the report as part of your membership. If you are not a member of ATD at the national level, you can learn more about membership here

Questions? Shoot us an email. ATD-MAC admin@atdmac.org 

Cool Beans Coffee Cafe 1748 Eagan Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
