Association for Talent Development

media release: Struggling to measure talent data? Whether you are an HR executive presenting the business case for culture interventions or an instructional designer assessing the impact of leadership training, TD professionals are expected to use data to drive organizational results. But how do you measure soft concepts like leader effectiveness or talent flight risk? In this session, you’ll learn simple techniques to transform intangible talent concepts into actionable metrics. You don’t need a statistics degree or to be a data scientist to create metrics to improve performance and drive results. Discover how you can measure talent processes, people capabilities, and training impacts so you can be a strategic partner for your organization’s leadership.