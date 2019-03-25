Association for Talent Development

press release: Monday, March 25, 2019 , 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Care Wisconsin, 1617 Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704 (Across the street from Tenney Park)

Overview: Organizational values are powerful and strategic. They drive culture as well as business outcomes. Too often, we view our organizational values as feel-good words versus drivers of strategy and outcome. The truth is, values are critical to business results and being value-driven requires courage and grit. In this session, you'll:

- Explore the courage and grit required to be a value-driven organization

- Identify the strategic implications of organizational values in driving business results

- Implement concrete actions that maximize business outcomes through values

Presenter: Erin Lavery

Erin is an organizational development manager focused on developing organization-wide strategies to foster a culture of growth and connection at Exact Sciences.

Erin’s professional passion is empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to reach their ideal states through a blend of leadership coaching, learning development, and vulnerability-based connection.

Personally, Erin is dedicated to continually making the daily choice to fumble bravely toward a life based on her values instead of her fears. The more Erin continues on this journey, the more firmly she believes that values are the key to joy and restoration.

She holds a master's degree in administrative leadership in adult and continuing education programs with a focus in workforce development through the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee as well as a bachelor of arts degree in German literature and pedagogy from Calvin College. In addition, Erin is a certified trainer for situational leadership, Development Dimensions International, and Crucial Conversations as well as a certified life coach for students with disabilities.

Erin currently serves as the VP of marketing for the Association of Talent Development - Madison Area Chapter.