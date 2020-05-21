ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: The New Normal: Successfully Navigating Change in a Fast-Paced Workplace

Thursday, May 21, 2020, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Overview:

The world has changed professionally and personally. None of us are the same now that a pandemic has shown us a new normal. People are uncertain, scared and worried about their jobs. In this virtual presentation, we'll discuss how we can better work through the many facets of change our talent may be facing, including how to:

Demonstrate a greater ability to successfully lead through and navigate a culture of change

Recognize the challenges of staff as they transition to a more remote work environment

Discover 3 key factors that allow individuals to stress less, grow engagement and produce even during challenging times.

Engage change management skills, better communication skills, and a stronger, more flexible team

Learn to grow, mentor and lead even during times of significant change

Presenter: Scott Lesnick

Scott is a high content international keynote speaker who is motivational, instructional and educational in style and tone. He presents powerful keynotes and interactive breakout sessions, webinars and is a consultant and author.

Scott holds a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) from the National Speakers Association.