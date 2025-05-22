Association for Talent Development

media release: Ever feel like you and AI are speaking completely different languages? In this session, Colin and Nati will unveil the secrets to crafting effective prompts. You'll learn practical techniques for guiding ChatGPT and other AI tools into delivering exactly what you need for your talent development initiatives. Come discover how to speak AI's language so it finally understands yours.

About the Presenters:

Colin Guest

Colin is the CEO, Co-founder of Syrenn. Before starting Syrenn, he has started two other businesses and led two AI-initiatives at his previous company. He is a self-taught programmer with a Master's in BME from UW-Madison. Outside of Syrenn, he enjoys video games and family time.

Nati Solomon Fett

Nati is the co-founder of Syrenn, an AI-powered sales training platform. Through his experience building AI applications, he has developed skill in crafting effective prompts for tools like ChatGPT that provide value and achieve their intended outcomes. When he's not working on Syrenn, he enjoys reading books and spending time with his family.

When: Thursday, May 22, 2025 2:30 PM, CDT

Where: Starting Block, Class Room on 2nd floor, 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703