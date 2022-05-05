ONLINE: Association for Talent Development

press release: Looking to create more energy, action, and better outcomes for change within in your organization? Most organizations focus on the problems, issues and failures associated with change in an attempt to problem solve their way to success. Although it is important to understand these, behavioral science tells us that if we work and think differently using a success view point, we can build more curiosity as well as increase enthusiasm and optimism for change. In this engaging session, participants will learn about the power of the positive, the positive change principle and how it can be simply and practically applied into how they better execute organizational change.

Speaker: Michelle Yanahan

Michelle Yanahan, Principal and Owner of ChangeFit 360, is a passionate organizational change management thought leader with proven expertise in executing change programs that enhance and grow organizational change management as a strategic business competency. Michelle has 18 +years progressive business experience in leadership roles in operations, change management and change leadership, IT execution and project management office (PMO) . Michelle holds a Masters in Organizational Behavior as well as CCMP and Prosci ADKAR change management certifications. Michelle has been a featured presenter and contributor for numerous professional organizations including ACMP, ATD, Change Management Institute, Change Management Review, PMI, OD Network and SHRM.