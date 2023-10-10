Association for Talent Development

media release: "Leading From Within" invites you to embark on a transformative journey through a workshop-based exploration of the Values-Based Approach. This unique experience goes beyond traditional leadership concepts and encourages you to lead from the depths of your own values, while also learning how to influence, inspire, and create positive change.

In this interactive workshop, we delve into the four foundational principles of Values-Based Leadership: self-reflection, balance and perspective, true self-confidence, and genuine humility.

It's essential to recognize the difference between managing tasks and leading individuals. The focus is not management, but your ability to lead yourself effectively and as a result, inspire and guide others. We encourage you to bring an open mind and a willingness to dive deep into who you are as a leader as this workshop provides a safe and supportive space for you to learn, share, and grow in this understanding.

Join us in this workshop and unleash your full leadership potential by leading from within. Together, we will embark on a journey of self-discovery and values-driven leadership that can change not only how you lead but also how you inspire and motivate others.

To register, click here!

About the Speaker: Janae "Jay" Winston is a people-focused and data-driven learning professional with a passion for health, a niche for equity, and a purpose as an educator. With expertise in learning sciences, leadership, psychology, data analytics, and program management. Jay has excelled over the past decade in designing, delivering, and evaluating educational programs that drive talent development, enhance leadership capabilities, and accelerate organizational growth. Her proficiency extends to guiding emerging and established businesses in developing impactful learning philosophies and principles, empowering individuals through personalized leadership development and navigating intricate challenges with finesse.

In addition to their appointment with the City of Madison, Jay is a Certified Instructor for Carpentries, teaching coding and computational skills. She consults as an Institutional Policy Analyst for the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement (DDEEA), conducting research and data analysis for the Campus Climate Survey, and Chairs the Data and Impact Committee for the Data Science Institute’s Research Bazaar.

Jay actively volunteers throughout the City of Madison leading professional development workshops for Black girls. She holds a prestigious honor as an Inaugural Committed Scholar, recognizing her dedicated career in addressing issues of educational equity. Additionally, she is a valued member of both the Society of Learning Analytics Research (SoLAR) and the Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society.

Jay’s growth mindset and curiosity has led her to a life devoted to learning, allowing her to stay ahead of industry trends and adapt to evolving educational landscapes. In her free time, she loves the outdoors, traveling the world, creating memories with loved ones, and spending time with her dog Charlie!

“Let the love for learning, rule humanity”