Association for Talent Development

RSVP

media release: Join us for a dynamic Speed Networking event designed specifically for Talent & Development professionals! This fast-paced, engaging session offers a unique opportunity to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and build valuable relationships in the field. Whether you're looking to share best practices, explore new trends, or collaborate on future initiatives, this event is the perfect platform to expand your professional network and enhance your expertise. Don’t miss out on this chance to grow your connections and spark new opportunities!

Info

Careers & Business
608-620-5089
RSVP
Google Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2025-02-18 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2025-02-18 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Association for Talent Development - 2025-02-18 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Association for Talent Development - 2025-02-18 17:00:00 ical