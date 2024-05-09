ATD-MAC Spring Leadership Conference

media release: Join us for an enriching half-day conference focused on talent and development leadership! Delve into insightful discussions and keynote presentations designed to empower you with the latest strategies and best practices in nurturing talent and fostering leadership development within your organization. Connect with industry experts, network with peers, and gain valuable insights to drive success in talent management and leadership development. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your skills and inspire your team towards greater growth and achievement!